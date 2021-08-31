Josiah Scott makes the Eagles roster after some uncertainty

In just his second year in the NFL after being a fourth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, former Michigan State CB Josiah Scott had to fight for a roster spot.

It appears to have paid off, as Scott has made the Philadelphia Eagles roster after training camp.

Former MSU corner Josiah Scott has made the Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster. Local media roster predictions seemed split on Scott's roster status, so this was not a foregone conclusion. Huge day for the lifelong Eagles fan. — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) August 31, 2021

Scott was traded from Jacksonville to Philadelphia for a sixth-round pick and Jameson Houston.

As a rookie in Jacksonville, Scott appeared in 6 games and recorded 11 tackles, one of which was a TFL. Scott will look to make a major impact in Philadelphia this season.

More Spartans in the NFL!