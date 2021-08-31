Josiah Scott makes the Eagles roster after some uncertainty

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
In just his second year in the NFL after being a fourth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, former Michigan State CB Josiah Scott had to fight for a roster spot.

It appears to have paid off, as Scott has made the Philadelphia Eagles roster after training camp.

Scott was traded from Jacksonville to Philadelphia for a sixth-round pick and Jameson Houston.

As a rookie in Jacksonville, Scott appeared in 6 games and recorded 11 tackles, one of which was a TFL. Scott will look to make a major impact in Philadelphia this season.

More Spartans in the NFL!

Former Michigan State football DL Malik McDowell makes Browns' roster

