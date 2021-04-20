Josiah Jordan is not Josiah Honaker

Apr. 20—In Sunday's sports edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Tazewell's Josiah Jordan was incorrectly identified as Josiah Honaker in a story about the All-Southwest District football team.

Jordan, not Honaker, is the All-Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year. Jordan was a WR and DB for the Bulldogs.

Jordan is a wide receiver and defensive back who played for Tazewell this spring. Honaker is a wide receiver and defensive back who played for Princeton this past fall.