Josiah-Jordan James on Tennessee basketball's offense at Wisconsin
Tennessee basketball beat Wisconsin 80-70 on Friday with Josiah-Jordan James scoring 14 points.
Tennessee basketball beat Wisconsin 80-70 on Friday with Josiah-Jordan James scoring 14 points.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Thomas was arrested following an incident involving a contractor outside his home
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
More than 2,000 shoppers rave about how these doodads make dinner time even easier.
The NBA in-season tournament was back in action Friday.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
Johnson led all Wildcats players with 14 points as Arizona topped Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Nick Freidel scored five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation to force OT vs. Kent State.
Harbaugh was suspended for the remainder of the regular season on Friday for the alleged in-person sign-stealing scheme a former staffer led.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
There are two top-10 matchups on tap as Michigan visits Penn State and Georgia hosts Ole Miss.
LeBron James is nearly finished making his LeBron James museum.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
While Ja'Marr Chase looks like he will suit up for the Bengals, Tee Higgins will miss the game versus Houston with a hamstring injury.
The NFL is giving us a brutal matchup for Thursday night.