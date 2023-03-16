Josiah-Jordan James discusses NCAA Tournament matchup versus Louisiana

No. 4 seed Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 13 seed Louisiana (26-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) Thursday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James met with media ahead of the first-round matchup against Louisiana.

James averaged 10.1 points per game for the Vols this season.

In the 2023 Southeastern Conference Tournament, James had one of his best performances of the season, recording 20 points and seven rebounds against Ole Miss on March 9.

James discussed Tennessee’s first round matchup versus Louisiana in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. James’ media availability is listed below.

Keys for Tennessee to win multiple games

“Simply put, we just have to score more points than the other team. We have to be locked in. We know Louisiana is a really, really talented team. They got three key, good guys that could play at any level. They have a great team, but those three guys, especially Jordan Brown, he’s transferred around a little bit, but he’s a former McDonald’s All-American. He’s shown he can get the job done, so we just have to be locked in defensively and play as a unit both offensively and defensively.”

What stands out about Louisiana forward Jordan Brown

“I haven’t really watched a lot of film. We just kind of got some notes on him. I saw he draws over five fouls per game. Keeping our bigs out of foul trouble will be big, but I know coach Gainey said he recruited him when he was at Arizona. He said he’s got game, he’s talented, but I haven’t really watched film on him.”

On a late tipoff time

“It doesn’t really matter to me. I’ve been playing basketball. When I played AAU, I’d play four or five games in one day. I don’t think it matters to me. I don’t think it matters for the guys.”

Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament

“I just feel like ever since we got together over the summer, we’ve had one main goal and that is to hoist that national championship trophy. I know that everyone’s will to win is at a high level and I just have ultimate faith in my teammates. I know our coaches have ultimate faith in us. It’s not going to be easy, but I really see us doing big things down in the tournament.”

If he feels people have doubted Tennessee this year

“For sure. Some people say for good reason. When we’re at our best, I feel like we’re the best team in the country, but it’s just being able to stay consistent in that. We haven’t done that all year, but we know when we play at our best, we play together, it’s really tough to beat us.”

His NCAA Tournament experience

“They’re a lot of fun. There’s no gimme games. There’s no easy way out. Every team is coming to win that tournament of four. I’ve only been fortunate enough to win one, so I know it’s really hard to make it out of that first weekend and it’s really tough to win the first game.

“We know we have to be locked in so that’s just us, as older guys who have been here before, trying to get guys to understand that it’s not going to be easy. I don’t care if it’s a team you haven’t heard of, a big name team, all the teams are going to be ready to play and it’s win or go home time.”

