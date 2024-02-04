Josiah-Jordan James on his career game for Tennessee basketball vs Kentucky
Josiah-Jordan James scored 26 points and made four 3-pointers in Tennessee basketball's 103-92 win at Kentucky.
Josiah-Jordan James scored 26 points and made four 3-pointers in Tennessee basketball's 103-92 win at Kentucky.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
Clark is about three games away from breaking the DI all-time scoring record set by Kelsey Plum in 2017.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut at 3 a.m. on March 20.
The Knicks went scoreless for more than seven minutes in the fourth quarter.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
The fight was initially scheduled for February.
Just a year ago, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr headlined the event.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
Weathers played sparingly in five years of professional football.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine break down the news of Joel Embiid’s knee injury, look for some NBA All-Star snubs, react to a minor trade and talk about Jalen Brunson’s big moment.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!