Josiah Gray flashes potential in 10 strikeout performance versus Braves

Gray strikes out 10 in stellar performance versus Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When the Washington Nationals decided to stock the farm system and begin their rebuild at the trade deadline, one of the young players coming in return for the departure of several veteran players that left the team was right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray.

Gray arrived in Washington as part of the package for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner and immediately was put into the Nationals starting rotation. The 23-year-old made his debut with the team this past week against the Philadelphia Phillies and went five innings allowing four hits and one earned run with two strikeouts and two walks. In his second start for the Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, Gray showed flashes of his potential.

In five innings pitched, Gray allowed one earned run, walked two, but struck out ten batters. The right-handed pitcher made 82 pitches against the Braves, with 51 being strikes, and 20 of those 51 strikes were swinging.

Josiah Gray, 84mph Slider and 94mph Fastball, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/ZXXKxgtQl3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 8, 2021

Gray's ten strikeout performance against the Braves makes him the third Nationals pitch with double-digit punchouts joining Max Scherzer, who had three, and Joe Ross with one.

For the remainder of the season, the Nationals want to see if the 40th ranked prospect by MLB can be that front of the rotation starter as they look towards 2022. If Gray's start against the Braves is any indication of what's to come from him, then the future could be bright for the 23-year-old.