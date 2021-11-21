Josiah Deguara’s first NFL TD comes on incredible throw from Aaron Rodgers

Josiah Deguara’s first NFL touchdown came on an incredible throw and play by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Deguara, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2020, made a running catch in the end zone on a perfectly thrown pass from Rodgers, who was rolling to his left to escape pressure and extend the play.

The 25-yard touchdown brought the Packers to within six points of the Vikings in the first half on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Deguara, who missed most of his rookie season after tearing his ACL, got open against the coverage of linebacker Eric Kendricks. He has two catches for 37 yards so far on Sunday.

After struggling for much of the first, Rodgers has now completed 13 of 22 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown.

Deguara has become an increasingly important player for the Packers after tight end Robert Tonyan tore his ACL in Arizona.

The Packers trail 16-10 entering the half.

Here’s another look at the touchdown from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky: