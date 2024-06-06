Joshua Zirkzee: Complex negotiations with Milan leave opportunity for Manchester United to swoop in

Manchester United might have a slim chance to sign striker Joshua Zirkzee.

AC Milan have been keen on Zirkzee for months, making him their top target.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations with his agents have been complicated by their demand for a €15 million signing bonus, which Milan is unwilling to pay.

The club is prepared to invest €45 million in total, but not the €55 million currently being asked for.

This impasse has left Milan considering alternatives, including Romelu Lukaku, who has returned to Chelsea after a loan spell at Roma and is also attracting interest from Napoli.

From United’s perspective, the situation with Zirkzee is particularly intriguing.

The young Dutch striker has impressed in Serie A and could be a valuable addition to the squad.

The internal dynamics at Milan, including the roles of CEO Giorgio Furlani and technical director Geoffrey Moncada, indicate a preference for a young, long-term option over a costly short-term fix.

This could ultimately benefit United, who might capitalise on Milan’s stringent budget principles and agent fee disputes.

With Milan baulking at the agent fees, United might find themselves in a position to swoop in.

However, the question remains whether they would be willing to meet the same €15 million agent fees for a player valued at €40 million.

United’s need for a new striker is well-documented, and Zirkzee’s profile fits the bill for a youthful, high-potential addition.

His performance in Italy has shown his capability to adapt to a top European league, which is a key consideration for any potential signing.

