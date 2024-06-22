Joshua Zirkzee commission demands branded ‘immoral’

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee’s potential move to Milan has been shrouded in controversy due to his agent, Kia Joorabchian’s, astonishing commission demands.

The 23-year-old looked set to complete a switch to the San Siro in a €40M deal, but Joorabchian’s insistence on a 15 per-cent commission for brokering the transfer, could now put that move in jeopardy.

Milannews24.it has spoken to Pierpaolo Marino, a former CEO and Technical Director with Udinese, Atalanta and Napoli who has a vast experience of dealing with big name transfers. He pulled no punches by declaring that;

“They are right not to want to subject themselves to what is a tax which is not due and which is exaggerated in scope. If we are talking about 5-10% of the deal, that’s fine, but now giving commissions to those who have done nothing for a transfer seems highly immoral to me.”

Premier League giants Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation with reports claiming that the Red Devils could be set to hijack the Rossoneri deal, if the issue over agent commission continues.

Zirkzee is also currently in the shop window having been called into Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad at Euro 2024. As the player grows ever more impatient to resolve his future, Milan could see one of their main summer targets head elsewhere.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN