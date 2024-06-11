Joshua Zirkzee: Bologna striker emerges as the priority target for Manchester United

Manchester United have identified Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee as a priority target this summer.

According to Lyall Thomas (Sky Sports), the Red Devils, along with Arsenal and AC Milan are interested in signing Zirkzee this summer.

Zirkzee has quickly established himself as one of the most promising strikers in European football.

Standing at 6’4″, the Dutch forward’s agility and technical finesse defy his towering frame, making him an unpredictable threat on the pitch.

His ability to maneuver through tight spaces, execute precise Cruyff turns, and strike with either foot demonstrates his exceptional spatial awareness and ball control.

Zirkzee’s stint at Anderlecht under Vincent Kompany honed his goal-scoring prowess, leading to a successful move to Bologna.

His 11 goals and 4 assists this season are a testament to his clinical finishing and creative playmaking abilities.

Zirkzee’s physicality allows him to hold up the ball effectively, shielding it from defenders while waiting for teammates to join the attack.

Adept at both deep-lying playmaking and leading the line, his versatility makes him invaluable.

The 23 year old’s ambipedal skill set enables him to dribble, pass, and shoot with ease from any angle, making him a constant threat.

Zirkzee’s potential is immense, poised to become a standout striker in the years to come.

United are looking to bolster their attacking department, and the Bologna striker would be an ideal addition.

He would complement Rasmus Hojlund well. The two could striker up a lethal attacking combination at Old Trafford.

