Joshua Zirkzee’s agent wants £8m commission from Man United as Bologna identify striker’s replacement



The agent of Manchester United striker target Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly set the commission he wants in order to successfully engineer an Old Trafford switch for his client.

Zirkzee is believed to be a prime transfer alternative for United in their efforts to secure competition for Rasmus Hojlund and add more quality options in the number nine position.

The Netherlands international enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 season with Bologna that saw him plunder 11 goals and four assists in 34 Serie A games.

The talisman was crucial as Bologna secured Champions League football for the first time since 1964 – the same year the Italian side last won the Scudetto.

AC Milan were thought to be firm favourites to land Zirkzee, with the player himself keen on making the switch to the San Siro. However, a deal never got over the line because the player’s representative – Kia Joorabchian – failed to reach an agreement over agent fees with the Rossoneri.

It was stated that Joorabchian wants €15 million in agents’ fees to facilitate the move – a sum that Milan have no intention of forking out.

A subsequent report noted that Joorabchian reduced this number significantly but even then, he could not find a compromise with Milan.

It’s understood that United already made contact with Zirkzee’s camp to declare their interest in the 23-year-old. There is a belief that the Red Devils are even preparing a bid for the Bologna man, who is also on the radar of outfits like Arsenal and Juventus.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person divulged that Joorabchian gave an ultimatum to Milan to quickly close the deal or discussions regarding his client potentially joining their ranks would be over. It also came out that Joorabchian was prepared to give United a “discount on commissions” as he enjoys a great relationship with the 20-time English champions.

Nick Semeraro has now given an update on the matter and pinpointed the exact amount Zirkzee’s agent wants.

Semeraro wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Manchester United willing to pay Joshua Zirkzee’s clause.”

“Kia Joorabchian asked for £8M in commissions instead of £12.5M.”

“The footballer, who has an agreement with Milan, is flattered by the interest of the Red Devils. Right now he is focused on the Euros.”

Amidst all this, Corriere dello Sport say that Bologna are already planning for life without Zirkzee and have identified a replacement for him.

The rossoblù want Fotis Ioannidis of Panathinaikos to fill the vacuum set to be left by Zirkzee, whose departure seems increasingly inevitable.

Bologna are not prepared to wait around for Zirkzee to make a decision on his future and plans are in place to swoop in for Ioannidis very soon.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town also want Ioannidis, who bagged 23 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last term, according to Transfermarkt.







