Joshua still seeking Wilder showdown - Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua's chief priority remains a unification bout with fellow unbeaten heavyweight Deontay Wilder.

WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua is back in training ahead of his return to the ring at Wembley on April 13, though his opponent for that date remains uncertain.

It was thought the winner of Wilder and Tyson Fury's fight would be the logical choice to meet Joshua next but that ended in a controversial split-decision draw in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel said his fighter, the WBC title holder, remains "very interested" in finally arranging a contest with Joshua after previous negotiations were unsuccessful, and Hearn has reiterated his fighter's desire to make it happen too.

"I won't talk about the negotiations we're having at the moment because I did that last time and it bit me in the bottom," Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"I'm going to stay quiet, keep this mush peeled and shut, and try and make the undisputed heavyweight fight. That's the priority, it's always been the priority, always been the plan."

Fury, who was knocked down twice at the weekend but beat the 10 count on both occasions, is keen on a rematch with Wilder, yet Hearn feels a unification bout with Joshua is more enticing.

"Josh still likes the Tyson Fury fight. I've spoken to him numerous times," Hearn added.

"Josh is in camp now in America and he would love to fight Fury, he would.

"I've spoken to Fury yesterday, just said, 'Well done'. I take my hat off to him. I was wrong. He proved me wrong against [Wladimir] Klitschko, he proved me wrong against Deontay Wilder. I think what he's done is remarkable.

"There is a rematch that could happen between Wilder and Fury. But if Wilder really wants to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, he must fight Joshua next, otherwise we may just all miss the boat on that one."