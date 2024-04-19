Joshua Rhodes: Cornwall sign Batley Bulldogs prop on loan

Cornwall have signed Batley Bulldogs prop Joshua Rhodes on a two-week loan.

The forward is set to make his debut for the Choughs at home to fellow League One strugglers Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday as Cornwall look for a first win of the season.

He could also make the trip to sixth-placed Workington Town on 28 April.

"We need to make a late call on one or two players' fitness ahead of the Midlands game," head coach Mike Abbott told the club website.

"Joshua is highly regarded as one for the future at Batley and by coming to Cornwall for a couple of weeks, he helps strengthen our numbers in the middle, while gaining valuable experience of playing minutes in a competitive environment," he added.