Joshua Primo with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joshua Primo (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 08/09/2021

Recommended Stories