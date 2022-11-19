Joshua Morgan talks his '110 percent effort' night after USC's win over Mount St. Mary's
USC student-athlete Joshua Morgan joins Pac-12 Networks' JB Long and Don MacLean following USC men's basketball win against Mount St. Mary’s on Friday, Nov. 18 in Los Angeles. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.