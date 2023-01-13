Joshua Morgan: Ramped intensity led to USC’s narrow win vs. Colorado

Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are preparing for rookie Skylar Thompson to be their starter when they face the Bills for the third time this season. McDaniel said he did not know if Tagovailoa would be able to travel with the team this weekend, and although he has not had any setbacks in the healing process, there are “compounding variables” at play that will keep him off the field indefinitely.