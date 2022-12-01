Joshua Morgan discusses USC’s mentality after standout performance vs. Cal

USC student-athlete Joshua Morgan joins Pac-12 Networks' Bill Walton and Roxy Bernstein on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after the Trojans' victory in Berkeley. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.