Joshua Kimmich to leave Bayern Munich

According to Florian Plettenberg, it is becoming increasingly likely that Joshua Kimmich will leave Bayern Munich either this summer or next.

As previously reported, the German international recently opened up about how he felt betrayed by Der Rekordmeister during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having revealed in October 2021 that he had still not received the COVID-19 vaccine, Kimmich inherited a significant amount of backlash from people across Germany, including from his own friends.

Commenting on the situation in a documentary released by ZDF, the 29-year-old spoke about the difficult time he endured: “I felt left alone for too long. I’ve been at the club for almost seven years now, and there haven’t been that many scandals surrounding me. That was the first downturn; that’s when I noticed how the club reacted, and I’m disappointed and hurt.”

This has, therefore, affected his relationship with Bayern, leaving a question mark over his future. However, it is now understood that Kimmich is unlikely to extend his contract beyond its expiration in 2025.

With Kimmich willing to enter the final year of his deal at the Allianz Arena, meaning he would be able to leave for free next summer, Bayern are looking into the possibility of offloading the German international after Euro 2024. Nevertheless, the record champions are only interested in entertaining respectable offers for his services.

As well as this, Bayern are still hoping that Kimmich will have a change of heart after the European Championships. They still consider the 29-year-old a top player and will re-enter negotiations over a new contract after Euro 2024.

Regardless, from Kimmich’s perspective, the damage could have already been done. With Barcelona and Liverpool having previously stated their interest in signing the midfielder, could Kimmich already be eyeing up his next move?

