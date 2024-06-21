Joshua Kimmich explains his relationship with Bayern Munich has been “destroyed”

In a documentary recently released by ZDF, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich emotionally opened up about his experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2021, the German international revealed that he had chosen not to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. This led to a considerable amount of public uproar, with many people questioning Kimmich’s morals and role-modelling ability.

Commenting on the challenges he faced during this time, Kimmich explained that it was a truly difficult time in his life.

“It was a really brutal time. When you have friends who tell you that if you had been vaccinated, there would be fewer… Well, a friend told me that fewer people would have died if I had been vaccinated. That’s brutal. If you don’t have a family around you, you can fall apart.”

As well as this, the 29-year-old revealed that he felt disregarded by Bayern during this time.

“I felt left alone for too long. I’ve been at the club for almost seven years now, and there haven’t been that many scandals surrounding me. That was the first downturn; that’s when I noticed how the club reacted, and I’m disappointed and hurt.”

Prior to announcing his decision not to receive the COVID vaccination, Kimmich had already extended his contract with Der Rekordmeister until 2025. However, the midfielder, who is currently away with the German squad for Euro 2024, relayed some concerns he had about his future and how these have ultimately affected his relationship with Bayern:

“Bayern did not pay me my salary; what do you do now? Do you get vaccinated and then be able to play football again? Or do the concerns remain, and you sit at home for weeks and months? At the end of the day, I got vaccinated.”

“I extended it with the aim of winning the Champions League twice with the club in the next four years. I still want to do that. But nevertheless, the feeling of trust that I had in the club before has, of course, been destroyed.”

With Kimmich’s deal at the Allianz Arena set to expire next season, there have been reports suggesting that the midfielder could depart Bavaria this summer. Regardless, it has now become clear that the relationship between player and club is fractured.

Whether Kimmich decides to leave this summer or next is currently unknown. Nonetheless, it would not be surprising to see the German international elect against renewing his deal with the record champions.

GGFN | Will Shopland