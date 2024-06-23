Joshua Kimmich closing in on Bayern Munich departure – two Spanish clubs under consideration

Bayern Munich and Joshua Kimmich are increasingly likely to part company in the next 12 months or so. The 29-year-old German midfielder is out of contract in 2025, and is open to leaving the Bavarian giants.

Kimmich would be open to leaving as a free agent next summer says Florian Plettenberg, but if they cannot agree a new deal with him, Bayern will likely look to sell this summer. Kimmich continues to be employed as a right-back rather than his preferred midfield role, and earns around €10m per year.

📍📞 He is advised and supported in the background, but Joshua #Kimmich officially still has no agent! Clubs that want him have to call him directly. ⚠️ Only five top clubs are still in consideration for Kimmich. Now or 2025: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid… pic.twitter.com/E8IsbQyLyX — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 23, 2024

Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the five sides that Kimmich, who does not have an agent, would consider joining at this stage, along with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. The Blaugrana are interested in Kimmich as one of several options, but there are doubts about their ability to pull off the deal financially – not least from the player himself.