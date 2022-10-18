Joshua Kelly out 2-4 weeks with MCL sprain; Donald Parham in concussion protocol

Chargers center Corey Linsley missed Monday night’s game with food poisoning. He returned to the facility Tuesday and will work back into practice this week, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said.

Receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) remains on pace to return to practice fully this week. Allen has not played since injuring his hamstring in the season opener and then aggravating it in practice before Week 4.

That’s the good news for the Chargers.

The bad news is the Chargers will miss two players for 2-4 weeks each and possibly play without a tight end this week.

Running back Joshua Kelley will miss a few weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament, and Staley confirmed kicker Dustin Hopkins has a hamstring strain that will sideline him awhile. Kicker Taylor Bertolet, who filled in for Hopkins in Week 5 and was perfect in his NFL debut, remains on the practice squad and will kick for the Chargers in the interim.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr. has entered concussion protocol. He played 19 snaps against the Broncos, leaving after three catches for 53 yards.

The Chargers host the Seahawks this week.

