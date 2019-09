UCLA running back Joshua Kelley burst on the scene in 2018, highlighted by a 289-yard effort against USC -- the most in the rivalry game by a back from either team. Kelley also discusses his relationship with running back coach DeShaun Foster. Check out UCLA's return to the Rose Bowl on Saturday vs. SDSU at 1:15 p.m. PT/ 2:15 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

