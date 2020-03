Joshua Kelley, who became the eighth running back in UCLA history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons during the 2019 season, prepares for the next level after a successful career in Westwood. Kelley ranks 14th on the all-time UCLA rushing list (2,303 yards). He also rushed for 25 career TDs, ranking him 11th in UCLA history.

