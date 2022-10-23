Joshua Karty's 5 field goals lift Stanford to first Pac-12 win vs. ASU
Joshua Karty made five field goals as Stanford staved off Arizona State 15-14 in dramatic fashion to secure its first Pac-12 win of the 2022 season.
Here's how things are trending after Saturday night's huge upset.
Stanford kicker Joshua Karty chatted with Pac-12 Networks after making a program-record five field goals in the Cardinal's 15-14 win over Arizona State.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and J.B. Long break down Stanford football's first Pac-12 win of the 2022 season, a 15-14 nail-biter against Arizona State.
Pac-12 Networks’ Danny Lee joins Stanford men’s gymnastics in this special feature from Pac-12 Tailgate.
LSU got a signature win, pulling away in the second half to hand Ole Miss its first loss of the year.
Hear and watch everything Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day had to say about the victory over Iowa on Saturday. #GoBucks
Tennesseescored 52 points in the first half against Tennessee-Martin to set a school record Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) Joshua Karty kicked five field goals, lifting Stanford to a come-from-behind, 15-14 win over Arizona State in the homecoming game on Saturday afternoon. Karty's five field goals tied the all-time single-game record for the Cardinal (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12), who snapped a school-record 10-game conference losing streak. Stanford had not won a game against a Pac-12 opponent since it beat Oregon 31-24 on Oct. 2, 2021.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Even without Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland can still strike quickly. Roman Hemby ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns, including a sensational 75-yard sprint with 3:22 remaining that gave the Terrapins a 31-24 victory over Northwestern on Saturday. The Terps (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) overcame the absence of Tagovailoa, the standout quarterback who aggravated a knee sprain last weekend.
With 132 yards and 2 TD, it's no question that Troy Franklin is our Ducks Wire Player of the Game.
The Arizona State football team nearly defeated Stanford with an acrobatic catch from wide receiver Elijhah Badger at the end of the Pac-12 game.
The Badgers pull out a needed win
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Missouri had lost its first three SEC games in increasingly heartbreaking fashion. The Tigers finally held on down the stretch to win one on Saturday. Luther Burden III had touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Missouri kept Vanderbilt's offense off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers proceeded to make a huge fourth-down stop with just over a minute left for a nerve-wracking 17-14 victory that lifted them out of the conference cellar.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' dynamism has bamboozled defenses in back-to-back games. Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday. The performance gave Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a quarterback with nine.
Perhaps the only redeeming event of the afternoon...was that this game was on Peacock and the masses didn’t experience it.
Leicester's recent resurgence would see them climb out of last place (and the relegation zone) with a win over Wolves on Sunday.
Oregon QB Bo Nix is playing like a legitimate Heisman candidate and the Ducks look like a College Football Playoff contender.
Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to make his first appearance at Levi's Stadium since he coached his final game in 2014.
Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill has overcome injuries in college and the NFL to become a key member of the defense heading into showdown with Seattle.