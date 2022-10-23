Joshua Karty reflects on breaking Stanford's single-game field goal record

Ukrayinska Pravda

UKRAYINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022 19:28 The occupation authorities of Beryslav (Kherson Oblast) have stopped working, as Russian collaborators continue to flee the city. Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 Details: According to the General Staff, since 19 October, all bodies of the occupation authorities in Beryslav stopped working.