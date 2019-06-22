Joshua Jones ends recruitment, commits to Kentucky

Vp2e4je5o3uujdclnj7r

Kentucky got Joshua Jones on campus last week for an official visit that was all Mark Stoops and his staff needed.

Jones, a three-star offensive lineman out of Phenix City (Ala.) Central did not intend to feel the was he felt in Lexington his first time there, but the feeling he had has led him to commit to the Wildcats.

"That visit changed everything for me," said Jones. "It was amazing up there. It was my first time there and I felt at home. I loved it. My family loved it. I knew a day after I got back from the visit that I was going to Kentucky."

Jones said Kentucky beat out of Florida State, LSU and Tennessee. He was planning to trip to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit this weekend, but his made was made up and he made it official earlier in the week.

"I called Kentucky and committed to them Monday night. I called coach Schlarman (offensive line) first, then I called coach Stoops and coach Leblanc (recruiting coach) to give them the news. They were all excited and fired up about my decision.

"I just knew I had to make the decision after talking it over with my parents. We all felt the same way about Kentucky. We all felt it during the visit."

This commitment means a lot to Jones. How he feels about his decision will make the people in Lexington happy.

"I am shutting my recruitment down," said Jones. "I am not one of those guys who commits, decommits and all that. I am focused on Central football and academics now.

"Kentucky is the school for me. I felt comfortable there, my parents felt comfortable there, I loved the people and the vibe around Lexington and my decision has been made.

"I had a great time with the coaches and the players, I like how they work there and I am done with recruiting."

