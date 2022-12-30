What Joshua Dobbs start means for Malik Willis, future of Tennessee Titans' QB room

In a game where Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Kristian Fulton, Taylor Lewan, Harold Landry III and about a dozen other would-be starters didn't or couldn't play, the Tennessee Titans' most notable omission from the lineup was rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis, the Titans' third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, didn't play a snap in a 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Thursday at Nissan Stadium. The loss was the Titans' sixth-straight, and a mostly meaningless one at that, as regardless of Thursday's outcome the Titans (7-9) need a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18 to make the playoffs.

But after starting three games in relief of Tannehill, including a 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans last week, Willis didn't get the nod this time. Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave the start to Joshua Dobbs, the first start of his six-year NFL career and just eight days after signing him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad. And Dobbs outplayed Willis in nearly every way, throwing for 232 yards and a touchdown compared to Willis' 234 yards and no touchdowns in his three starts.

ESTES:It's a no-brainer: Joshua Dobbs should start for Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville

ESTES:Joshua Dobbs stakes his claim as Titans' QB1 — and other takeaways from Cowboys loss

THE PASSERS:How Tennessee Titans coaches feel about QBs Malik Willis, Joshua Dobbs before Cowboys game

"We're excited about having Malik," Vrabel said. "We are. We’re excited about some of the things that he’s done and we’ll continue to just digest this over the weekend and make a decision. Malik has worked hard. We’ve just got to see where we’re at with the quarterback decision heading into the last week of the season."

Dobbs wasn't perfect, but he showed a poise and decisiveness that Willis rarely flashed in his starts. And while Willis' running ability has proven to be a huge asset − he's rushed 27 times for 123 yards and a touchdown this year − when he's been on the field the Titans have put up numbers that would rank worst in the NFL in first downs per game, second-worst in yards per game and third-worst in points per game.

Story continues

Vrabel and offensive coordinator Todd Downing have raved about Willis' development at practice. Downing likes to point out that his conversations with Willis have turned from lectures into dialogues as Willis grasps his responsibilities more firmly. Vrabel adds that Willis has gotten better at reading progressions and making sound operational decisions through his time leading the scout team in practice.

This growth just isn't translating into games, at least not for long periods of time. In his three starts he led two drives that last 10 or more plays and 13 drives that were three- or four-and-outs.

Willis didn't speak to the media after the Cowboys game, but Dobbs was complimentary of the rookie and how he's helped Dobbs learn the Titans' system so quickly.

"He’s been great," Dobbs said. "Especially a new quarterback, a guy that’s been here being able to talk about procedural things such as cadence, snap count, communication, code words to the guys, especially when we’re going no-huddle and up-tempo. He’s been a great resource."

The Titans aren't giving up on Willis. Tannehill is on injured reserve and won't be eligible to return this season unless the Titans make it to the AFC Championship game. Vrabel said he hasn't decided if Dobbs or Willis will be his starter against the Jaguars, but he did say he would've been willing to go to Willis if he felt it necessary against the Cowboys.

That didn't happen. So Willis will have a lot to prove if he wants to earn his starting job back for the final regular season game.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What Joshua Dobbs' start means for Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis