Joshua Dobbs will start for Cardinals in Week 2

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon declined to name a starting quarterback ahead of Week One and cited competitive advantage as the reason for his secrecy, but he's throwing caution to the wind heading into Week Two.

Gannon said at a Monday press conference that Joshua Dobbs will remain the starter when the Cardinals host the Giants next Sunday.

Dobbs was 21-of-30 for 132 yards and did enough to help the Cardinals hold a lead into the fourth quarter in Washington, but he lost a pair of fumbles late in the game. Those turnovers led to 10 Commanders points and proved to be the difference in a 20-16 Cardinals loss.

After the game, Dobbs said he sees a "huge jump" is coming for the Cardinals offense and he'll get his chance to make that vision a reality this week.