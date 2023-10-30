Joshua Dobbs will start again next week despite Kyler Murray being day to day

Would the Cardinals be open to trading Kyler Murray? Would a team be interested in trading for the quarterback who is working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament?

With the trade deadline Tuesday, and the Vikings among the teams now looking for quarterback help, it will be worth watching to see if anyone at least makes a call.

Murray, who had reconstructive surgery Jan. 3, still isn't playing.

The Cardinals listed Murray as doubtful for Sunday's game after they removed him from the injury report last week, but he was inactive as Joshua Dobbs started his eighth game of the season.

Dobbs will start a ninth game next week.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon announced postgame that Dobbs will remain the starter against the Browns.

He had his standard answer about Murray when asked if Murray will start Week 10 against the Falcons.

"We'll see," said Gannon, who called Murray day to day.

Gannon expressed "complete confidence" in Dobbs and said he never considered putting in rookie Clayton Tune.

Dobbs went 25-of-37 for 208 yards with two touchdowns and two interception in the Cardinals' 31-24 loss to the Ravens. He also had six carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals are 1-7.