Joshua Dobbs signs with Cleveland

Former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs has signed to return with Cleveland.

Dobbs and Cleveland agreed to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Dobbs was on the Browns’ roster for 11 games during the 2022 season. He did not appear in a regular-season game with Cleveland.

The former Vol was released by the Browns last season after quarterback Deshaun Watson returned from a 12-week suspension.

After being released, Dobbs joined Detroit’s practice squad before signing with Tennessee. He made two starts with the Titans.

Dobbs, a fourth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2017, played for the Steelers from 2017-19. He then played for Jacksonville in 2019 before returning to Pittsburgh from 2020-21.

Dobbs played for the Vols from 2013-16 under head coach Buch Jones.

