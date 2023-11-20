Joshua Dobbs runs for TD, increasing Vikings' lead to 17-9

Joshua Dobbs threw a touchdown pass in the first half. He has run for a touchdown in the second half.

His 10-yard run has given the Vikings a 17-9 lead with 7:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Dobbs has run for 15 yards on four carries, and he has completed 13 of 17 passes for 146 yards, including the 3-yard touchdown throw to Josh Oliver.

It is the third consecutive game that he has thrown for a touchdown and run for a touchdown.

The Vikings have 255 yards tonight, with Alexander Mattison rushing for 75 yards on 14 carries.