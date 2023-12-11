Joshua Dobbs by the numbers against Las Vegas

Minnesota (7-6) defeated Las Vegas (5-8), 3-0, Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada during Week 14.

Former Vol Joshua Dobbs started at quarterback for the Vikings. He completed 10-of-23 passing attempts for 63 yards, while rushing for 21 yards on five attempts.

Dobbs was traded to the Vikings from Arizona at the deadline on Oct. 31.

Arizona traded a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to Cleveland for Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round draft selection ahead of the 2023 season.

Dobbs played quarterback at Tennessee from 2013-16 under head coach Butch Jones.

He totaled 7,138 passing yards, 53 passing touchdowns, 2,160 rushing yards, 32 rushing rushing touchdowns, 62 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Vols.

Minnesota will next play on Saturday at Cincinnati. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire