Joshua Dobbs by the numbers against Chicago

Chicago (4-8) defeated Minnesota (6-6), 12-10, Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota during Week 12.

Former Vol Joshua Dobbs started at quarterback for the Vikings. He completed 22-of-32 passing attempts for 185 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He also rushed for 11 yards on two attempts.

Dobbs was traded to the Vikings from Arizona at the deadline on Oct. 31.

Arizona traded a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to Cleveland for Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round draft selection ahead of the 2023 season.

Dobbs played quarterback at Tennessee from 2013-16 under head coach Butch Jones.

He totaled 7,138 passing yards, 53 passing touchdowns, 2,160 rushing yards, 32 rushing rushing touchdowns, 62 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Vols.

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire