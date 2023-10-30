Joshua Dobbs by the numbers against Baltimore

Baltimore (6-2) defeated Arizona (1-7), 31-24, Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona during Week 8.

Former Vol Joshua Dobbs started at quarterback for the Cardinals. He completed 25-of-37 passing attempts for 208 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 26 yards and one touchdown.

Dobbs played quarterback at Tennessee from 2013-16 under head coach Butch Jones.

He totaled 7,138 passing yards, 53 passing touchdowns, 2,160 rushing yards, 32 rushing rushing touchdowns, 62 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Vols.

Arizona traded a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to Cleveland for Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round draft selection ahead of the 2023 season.

Arizona next plays on Sunday against the Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

