Joshua Dobbs named NFC offensive player of the week

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs had a whirlwind week conclude with helping lead the Vikings to a stunning 31-28 victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

Now he's been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Entering the game after Jaren Hall had to exit early on due to a concussion, Dobbs completed 20-of-30 passes for 158 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 101.8 passer rating.

Dobbs also rushed for 66 yards, including an 18-yard TD

Just a week before, Dobbs started for the Cardinals against the Ravens.

This is Dobbs’ first career player of the week award.

In nine games this season, Dobbs has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 1,727 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He’s set to start this week’s game against the Saints.