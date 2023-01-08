Joshua Dobbs makes second NFL start at Jacksonville

Former Vols’ quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his second NFL start Saturday for the Titans.

Jacksonville defeated Tennessee, 20-16, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dobbs completed 20-of-29 passing attempts, totaling 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He recorded 32 rushing yards on five attempts.

Dobbs fumbled during the second half.

With the victory, Jacksonville clinched the AFC South division championship.

Tennessee concluded its 2022 campaign with seven consecutive losses.

Dobbs played for three teams this season, beginning the campaign with Cleveland. He was released by the Browns when Deshaun Watson returned from suspension.

He was signed by Detroit’s practice squad and then with Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire