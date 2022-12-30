Joshua Dobbs found out he'd start first NFL game day after Christmas
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs discusses how he prepared for his first NFL start.
Clinching scenarios abound, including the possibility that No. 1 seeds in both the AFC and NFC are wrapped up by Monday night.
The University of Cincinnati Bearcats opened up American Athletic Conference play in men's basketball Thursday night against Tulane.
Mac Jones showed support for the injured Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday.
Eight NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout. A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis. Evero will remain in charge of one of the league's top defenses.
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Washington 27, Texas 20: Valero Alamo Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Whether or not the Raiders become a team the Bears can take advantage of in an NFL draft trade, their decision to bench Derek Carr starts the QB carousel that should benefit the rebuilding Bears.
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
The Badgers land a transfer quarterback