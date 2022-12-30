Joshua Dobbs’ first career touchdown pass has Titans within 17-13

It’s safe to say Joshua Dobbs has won the starting job in Tennessee.

With Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, Dobbs is keeping rookie quarterback Malik Willis on the bench.

Dobbs, in his first career start, has completed 14 of 24 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. That’s 17 more yards than Dak Prescott has thrown for.

Dobbs’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods has pulled the Titans to within 17-13 with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

Dobbs, who had thrown for only 45 yards and no touchdowns in six brief career appearances with the Steelers, has provided a spark to the undermanned Titans.

He has kept them in the game, helping the Titans to 227 yards.

Before he injured his ankle a second time, requiring surgery, Tannehill had only six games with more passing yards than Dobbs currently has.

