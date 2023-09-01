Joshua Dobbs details decommitting from Arizona State, signing with Vols

Former Vols’ quarterback Joshua Dobbs was traded to Arizona on Aug. 24.

Dobbs met with media on Wednesday ahead of the regular-season.

He discussed being committed to Arizona State before signing with the Vols in 2013.

“As fate would have it, I had to get to Arizona somehow,” Dobbs said. “I was committed to Arizona State for eight months. This was back when signing days were in February, so it’s the cliche story of decommitting the day before signing day and going to Tennessee which was hurtful to ASU faithful. It’s good to be out here now. I was very close. Coach (Mike) Norvell was the offensive coordinator at that time and I was really looking forward to playing for him.

“I ended up going on my official visit to Tennessee and I really loved it. Geographically, it was closer to home, and I had an opportunity to play a little earlier in my career at the University of Tennessee than ASU, but they both had tremendous aerospace engineering programs which was really important to me. I was really close, but I made it out here now. It all comes full circle.”

Dobbs committed to Arizona State on June 13, 2012. He signed with Tennessee on Feb. 6, 2013.

