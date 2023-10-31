Joshua Brown with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Joshua Brown (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 10/30/2023
Joshua Dobbs was benched after coach Jonathan Gannon rewatched Sunday's loss.
The Rangers put up three runs in the third inning Monday, and that was enough in a 3-1 victory.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign. Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.
Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia both left Monday's game due to possible injuries.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray at the beginning of the fourth inning Monday.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, an all-time low.
With the help of the legendary pitching coach, Arizona's Game 3 starter reworked his approach in time to dominate this postseason.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
UH said the uniforms were a tribute to the city’s football history, but the NFL saw them as “blatant copying” of the old Houston Oilers uniforms.
The Chargers had an easy night in a win against the Bears.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
