Josh Windass says Pedro Caixinha exit has improved Rangers atmosphere: 'It's a good dressing room'

They did not stage a fiesta to mark the departure of Pedro Caixinha but the Portuguese manager’s forced exit from Ibrox lanced the tension that had accumulated among a divided Rangers squad.

“There were a lot of smiling faces, a lot of music being played and it seems good to me,” Josh Windass said of the visitors’ dressing room after the team’s 3-1 victory over Hearts at Murrayfield finished the week in a considerably more upbeat manner than it had begun.

Windass had particular reason to enjoy the occasion. He has, at times, been a target for the catcallers in the Rangers support, but he savoured the salutes accorded to him when he sealed the victory with a stylish strike in the 72nd minute, which he marked by whipping off his jersey and bolting towards the 14,104 travelling fans behind Jon McLaughlin’s goal.

The 23-year-old admitted, though, that he had experienced mixed emotions during his celebrations. “I was angry. I’ve missed a few chances in the last few games,” he said.

“I think my performances have been reasonably good but it gets tarnished when you miss a few chances, important chances. I tried not to let it get to me and obviously the goal has done me the world of good.”

The same could have been said by Kenny Miller, whose fine pass set Windass free to score. Excluded from the squad by Caixinha, who perceived the striker as the focus of resistance or resentment generated by his methods, Miller’s restoration as captain after a month spent watching from the stands saw him double his season’s tally with goals on either side of the break.

