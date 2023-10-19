Josh Williams named finalist for Jason Witten Man of the Year Award

LSU running back Josh Williams was named a finalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award. The award acknowledges a player for their leadership ability on and off the field.

Williams, who began his LSU career as a walk-on, earned a scholarship and became a factor in the LSU running back room and on special teams.

Brian Kelly has praised Williams for his leadership on several occasions and selected him as one of LSU’s representatives at SEC media days in the summer.

Williams is averaging a career-high 8.5 yards per attempt in 2023 and with 888 rushing yards in his career, he has a chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark soon.

INBOX: Josh Williams has been named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award. The honor is handed to a players leadership skills on and off the field. #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) October 18, 2023

He led LSU running backs in 2022 with 532 running yards, which included some big plays against Alabama.

Williams was one of 20 finalists for the award. Other notable nominees include Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, USC’s Caleb Williams, and FSU’s Jordan Travis.

Last year’s award went to Pittsburgh’s Deslin Alexandre.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire