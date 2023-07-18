Is Josh Williams the favorite to wear No. 18?

When Josh Williams walked on at LSU, not many knew who he was. A two-star recruit just looking to earn his spot at an SEC school.

But last year, Williams emerged as one of LSU’s top contributors. Now on scholarship, he racked up 664 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.

Williams battled injuries down the stretch, which limited his production, but Brian Kelly praised Williams’ leadership several times throughout the year.

Brian Kelly on Josh Williams: "Josh is probably the least heralded player in the backfield. He ended up being a captain for us in three different games…all those traits are what we've been looking for." — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) November 18, 2022

At SEC media days, Kelly offered up more of that sentiment.

“He’s a guy that’s respected by so many,” Kelly said.

Kelly highlighted Williams importance to the coaching transition and said Williams reliability was critical. Kelly said what stood out about Williams was his down-to-down reliability. There was a level of trust there.

Williams surpassed 100 total yards in three games last year, which included a game at Arkansas where LSU’s offense couldn’t get much going at all.

All of this could lead to Williams wearing the coveted 18 jersey. Each year, LSU awards 18 to a player that represents the program in the best way possible. Off-the-field accomplishments matter just as much as what the player does on it.

Last year, it was defensive end B.J. Ojulari.

There are other good candidates. Jayden Daniels fits the criteria, but he has a connection to the No. 5 jersey and might give it up. There’s Mekhi Wingo too, who joined Daniels and Williams at media day.

LSU’s given out and 18 for offense and defense in the past. That could be an option this year due to the number of candidates. Don’t count out Greg Brooks Jr. or Major Burns, either. Both safeties are leaders of the defense and Louisiana natives that Kelly has praised before.

But right now, Williams has to be the favorite. He’s the former walk-on who fought his way to a starting running back role at a premier SEC school. That’s what the No. 18 is all about.

