In Josh Whyle, Tennessee Titans picked tight end who thinks like a receiver

The Tennessee Titans waited until the seventh round of the NFL draft to pick a wide receiver. But in tight end Josh Whyle, they found one in spirit.

The Titans picked Whyle with the No. 147 pick in the fifth round Saturday, snagging the versatile player out of Cincinnati. Whyle caught 86 passes for 1,011 yards and 12 touchdowns in the last three years with the Bearcats, using his 6-foot-6 frame and 4.69 speed to create matchup advantages.

Whyle says he weighs anywhere between 245 and 250 pounds and would like to play at that size, but he spent most of his college career playing around 230 pounds. Between the slender frame and the impressive athleticism, Whyle admits he's more of a natural pass catcher than in-line blocker, but he prides himself in being able to do both.

"I think naturally I'm a pass catcher just because I grew up a wide receiver," Whyle said. "I transitioned to tight end halfway through high school. But especially this last year of college I think I really improved inside the box, in blocking, technique and footwork."

Whyle joins a Titans tight end room that also includes 2022 fourth-round pick Chig Okonkwo and free agent signee Trevon Wesco. The Titans are among the NFL's leaders in using the most two- and three-tight end sets, giving Whyle a big opportunity to get playing time early.

The questions at receiver remain, even after selecting UT Martin's Colton Dowell in the seventh round. But at least Whyle is comfortable taking some of the load as a pass catcher.

"They like the idea that I can do a little bit of both," Whyle said of his interactions with the Titans. "Kind of be an in-line blocker and spread me out to catch a ball. Not only that but I think I have good special teams value. That's what I'll be."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans picked Josh Whyle, a TE who thinks like a WR