Josh Wells, Trysten Hill carted off; Bucs lead 6-3

The Buccaneers came into Sunday night’s game without left tackle Donovan Smith and now his replacement has left the game as well.

Josh Wells had to be carted off the field after being injured in the second quarter of the game. Wells grabbed his left knee after going down on a pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin. According to the NBC broadcast, Wells limped into the X-ray room without putting weight on his left leg.

Wells was listed as questionable with a back injury heading into the game. Brandon Walton has taken his place.

The Cardinals had a player carted off later in the drive. Defensive lineman Trystan Hill was injured on a successful Tom Brady sneak on a fourth down.

Both Wells and Hill are out for the rest of the night with knee injuries.

After Brady’s conversion, the Bucs appeared to score a touchdown on a pass to wide receiver Julio Jones. An illegal shift penalty took those points off the board, however, and a holding penalty pushed Tampa even further in the wrong direction. Ryan Succop eventually hit a 35-yard field goal to put the Bucs up 6-3 with just over eight minutes to play in the half.

