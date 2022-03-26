Josh Wells re-signing with Bucs

The Bucs are re-signing backup offensive tackle Josh Wells, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports. Wells agreed to a one-year, $1.12 million deal with $895,000 fully guaranteed.

Tampa Bay signed free agent offensive lineman Fred Johnson earlier in the day.

Wells, 31, played all 17 games with five starts last season. He also played 65 snaps on offense in the playoff win over the Eagles and started and played all 63 snaps in the loss to the Rams.

He has spent the past three seasons with Tampa Bay, playing 45 games with eight starts. Wells began his career in Jacksonville in 2014.

He played 39 games with nine starts with the Jaguars.

