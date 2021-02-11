Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara: When is the fight, UK start time, plus TV channel information

Josh Warrington celebrates victory over Sofiane Takoucht (Getty)

Josh Warrington is back to kick off a frantic run of big fights and Matchroom cards over the coming weeks, with the Leeds featherweight taking on Mauricio Lara on Saturday.

Warrington, who has harboured an ambition to fight in the United States, opted against a rematch with Kid Galahad when a unification fight against WBA 'regular' champion Can Xu failed to materialise, which means his IBF world title at 126 pounds has now been vacated, though he insists he is "very confident" he can win another world title.

Warrington is after the big fights this year, having already come through Lee Selby, Carl Frampton and Galahad, but first he must negotiate what promises to be an intriguing bout against the Mexican, who is just 22 and has lost only twice, though he remains unbeaten since May 2018.

The unbeaten Warrington will be eager to shake off any ring rust since knocking out Sofiane Takoucht in October 2019, before resuming negotiations with Xu, which will likely see him fight for the prestigious Ring Magazine belt.

Warrington is in a confident mood and has bragged about hitting harder than ever before, with his status as both one of the sport's most exciting fighters and ranked No 1 in the world by The Ring Magazine fuelling his fire to put on a statement this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday, 13 February at The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, with the undercard set to begin at 7pm GMT.

What time are the ring walks and when will the main event start?

The ring walks are scheduled to begin at 10pm, so the fight should start shortly after 10:15pm, though the undercard results will have some influence on how accurate this will be.

How can I watch the fight and is there a live stream?

The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event in the UK and Ireland, with DAZN providing coverage in the United States.

Fans in the UK can stream on the move or through their games console by using the Sky Go app.

Fans everywhere else in the world can tune in through the DAZN app, except Australia and New Zealand, with monthly fees from as little as £1.99, full options depending on your territory can be found here.

Main event and undercard fights

Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara; Featherweight

Leigh Wood vs. Reece Mould for vacant British featherweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. Kiko Martinez; Junior Lightweight

Dalton Smith vs. Ishmael Ellis; Junior Welterweight

Shannon Courtenay vs. TBA; Bantamweight

Ivan Price vs. Zahid Hussain; Featherweight

Odds

Provided by Betfair

Warrington: 1/25

Draw: 25/1

Lara: 10/1

Warrington

Warrington via KO/TKO: 2/5

Warrington via decision: 21/10

Lara via KO/TKO:13/1

Lara via decision: 30/1

Prediction

Ultimately Warrington should look good here as he builds momentum to fight Can Xu next, with Lara yet to experience anybody close to the Leeds Warrior's quality. While this is also his first fight outside of Mexico or South America - with his one fight outside of his home country coming in 2019 in a win against Eduardo Estela in Argentina. While the atmosphere will be unique to both fighters, we lean towards Warrington closing the show in the late rounds, perhaps the 9th or 10th after banking some valuable rounds to set up an exciting 2021. Warringon via KO/TKO.