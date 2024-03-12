Josh Uche to re-sign with Patriots

Josh Uche is set to return to the Patriots.

NFL Media reports that Uche has agreed to a new deal in New England. Per the report, it's a one-year pact for the 2020 second-round pick and he agreed to it despite strong interest from other clubs.

Uche set career highs with 11.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in 15 games during the 2022 season, but he was less productive last season. He had 15 tackles, three sacks, and six quarterback hits while again making 15 appearances.

The Patriots' interest in re-signing Uche suggests they think he will rebound in Jerod Mayo's first season as the team's head coach and Uche's acceptance of their offer suggests he thinks it is the right spot to make that happen.