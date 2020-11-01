The Patriots ruled wide receiver Julian Edelman out of Sunday’s game against the Bills on Friday and he’ll miss at least the next two games as well.

Edelman was placed on injured reserve Saturday. He had knee surgery last week after dealing with an injury throughout the first seven weeks of the regular season. Head coach Bill Belichick said that he does not think it is a season-ending injury.

The Patriots also placed offensive lineman Justin Herron on injured reserve. Herron started two games at tackle this season and is out with an ankle injury.

New England also added five players to the roster. Linebacker Josh Uche and defensive back Cody Davis were activated from injured reserve and defensive lineman Nick Thurman was signed off the practice squad. Defensive lineman Tashawn Bower and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber were called up for Sunday’s game against the Bills and will revert to the practice squad after it is over.

Josh Uche off Patriots IR with Julian Edelman, Justin Herron going on list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk