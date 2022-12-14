Patriots edge rusher Josh Uche‘s hot streak continued in Week 14 against the Cardinals.

Uche had seven sacks in the five games leading into that Monday night contest and he kept piling up more of them over the course of the evening. Uche recorded three sacks in New England’s 27-13 win, which led to praise from teammate Matthew Judon and leaves him tied for ninth in the league with 10 total sacks.

The performance led to the NFL naming Uche as the AFC defensive player of the week. It’s the first time that Uche has taken the honors.

Uche will try to keep climbing the leaderboard against the Raiders this weekend and anything he can do to disrupt offenses will be a plus to the Patriots’ playoff push.

Josh Uche named AFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk